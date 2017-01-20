Japanese Market Modestly Higher

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered a weak start and is modestly higher on Friday, even as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



Investors are also treading cautiously ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 20.81 points or 0.11 percent to 19,093.06, after touching a low of 19,040.20 in early trades.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.2 percent and Sony is declining 0.6 percent. Shares of Toshiba are unchanged.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.6 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Panasonic is adding 1 percent after the company said it plans to extend its partnership with electric car maker Tesla beyond batteries and into self-driving technology.

Shares of Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings are advancing almost 2 percent after media reports indicated that Netherlands-based Heineken is in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is declining 0.4 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex and JX Holdings are advancing more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices edged higher overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Kubota and Fuji Electric are rising more than 3 percent each, while Okuma Corp. is advancing more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Trend Micro is losing almost 2 percent and Daiwa House Industry is declining more than 1.5 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will see December figures for department store and convenience store sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately lower on Thursday, partly due to uncertainty about President-elect Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration on Friday.

The Dow fell 72.32 points or 0.4 percent to 19,732.40, the Nasdaq dipped 15.57 points or 0.3 percent to 5,540.08 and the S&P 500 slid 8.20 points or 0.4 percent to 2,263.69.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices edged higher Thursday after several members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said they have already made their pledged supply reductions. February WTI oil settled at $51.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.29 or 0.6 percent.

