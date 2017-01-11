Japanese Market Modestly Higher

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, with the positive lead from Wall Street and a weaker yen boosting investor sentiment.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 58.93 points or 0.31 percent to 19,630.37, off a high of 19,385.13 earlier.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is rising almost 4 percent, Panasonic is advancing 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent.

Toshiba is gaining almost 5 percent after its lenders agreed to maintain their financial backing despite the prospects of a hefty write-down on its U.S. nuclear operations.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is adding 0.4 percent and Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 1 percent. Fast Retailing is declining 0.3 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Ube Industries is gaining almost 7 percent, while JFE Holdings and Japan Steel Works are rising more than 4 percent each.

On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. is losing almost 3 percent and Obayashi Corp. is down more than 2 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary November figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 115 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets and a relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher for the sixth straight session, climbing 20.00 points or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 5,551.82. The S&P 500 ended the day unchanged at 2,269.90, while the Dow dipped 31.85 points or 0.2 percent to 19,855.53.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures extended losses on Tuesday from the previous session after the Energy Information Administration said it expects U.S. crude oil production in 2018 to rise by 300,000 barrels per day year-on-year.

WTI crude oil settled at $50.82 a barrel, down $1.14, or 2.2 percent, the lowest closing mark in more than a month.

