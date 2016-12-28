Japanese Market Flat, Toshiba Shares Tumble

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is flat on Wednesday, swinging between gains and losses, as investors tracked the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and digested mixed local economic data.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 5.84 points or 0.03 percent to 19,397.22, off a low of 19,364.73 earlier.

Shares of Toshiba are falling more than 20 percent, extending losses from the previous session, after the electronics conglomerate said Tuesday that expects to record a goodwill impairment charge of several billion dollars related to an acquisition of U.S. nuclear power operations.

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is rising 0.6 percent and Sony is advancing 0.5 percent, while Canon is declining more than 1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is edging up 0.06 percent and Honda is adding 0.3 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing 0.3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.3 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.5 percent and Mizuho Financial is down 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.8 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Konami Holdings is rising 4 percent, Sumco Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent and Toho Zinc is advancing almost 3 percent. Meanwhile, J Front Retailing is losing almost 4 percent and Trend Micro is down more than 3 percent.

In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan added 1.5 percent on month in November, missing forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the flat reading in October.

Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in November. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent, although it was down from the 2.5 percent spike in October.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 117 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the markets reopening following the long holiday weekend. While trading activity remained subdued, buying interest may have been generated by traders looking to do some "window dressing" in the final trading days of the year.

The Dow inched up 11.23 points or 0.1 percent to 19,945.04, the Nasdaq climbed 24.75 points or 0.5 percent to 5,487.44 and the S&P 500 rose 5.09 points or 0.2 percent to 2,268.88.

The European markets ended with modest gains on Tuesday in thin trading volume following the long Christmas holiday weekend. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.19 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.18 percent. Markets in the U.K. remained closed in observance of Boxing Day.

Crude oil futures rose Tuesday and are set to end 2016 at the highest level of the year. WTI oil gained $0.88 or 1.7 percent to close at $53.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

