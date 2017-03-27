Japanese Market Falls

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Monday following the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday after House Republicans failed in their bid to replace the Affordable Care Act.



In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is losing 294.20 points or 1.53 percent to 18,968.33, off a low of 18,932.09 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Sony is losing more than 1 percent and Canon is declining almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba's Westinghouse unit could file for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday and is seeking support from South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp. or KEPCO. Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 4 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by more than 1 percent and Honda is down almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is down more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Screen Holdings is advancing 1 percent. On the flip side, Casio Computer is losing 3 percent, while Dai-ichi Life and Daiwa Securities are down more than 3 percent each.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that corporate service prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in February. That exceeded forecasts for 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday in a volatile session after House Republican leaders decided to withdraw the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare amid indications of a lack of support. The inability to advance the bill could cast doubt on President Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

While the Nasdaq crept up 11.04 points or 0.2 percent to 5,828.74, the Dow fell 59.86 points or 0.3 percent to 20,596.72 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.98 points or 0.1 percent to 2,343.98.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 and the French CAC 40 Index dipped percent.

Crude oil futures edged higher Friday, but posted a third straight weekly loss amid further signs of robust U.S. production. May WTI oil gained $0.27 or 0.6 percent to settle at $47.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

