Japanese Market Falls

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Wednesday following the weak lead overnight from Wall amid uncertainty about replacing the Affordable Care Act in the U.



S.

In addition, the yen surged against the U.S. dollar on safe-haven demand and dragged down exporters' shares. Investors also shrugged off better-than-expected Japanese trade data for the month of February.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 362.64 points or 1.86 percent to 19,093.24, off a low of 19,081.21 earlier.

The major exporters are lower on a strong yen Toshiba is declining almost 1 percent, Canon is lower by more than 1 percent, Sony is down more than 2 percent and Panasonic is losing almost 3 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by more than 2 percent and Honda is losing more than 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is losing almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is lower by more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, NH Foods is rising almost 2 percent. On the flip side, T&D Holdings is losing more than 6 percent, Dai-ichi Life Holdings is down more than 5 percent and Sony Financial Holdings is lower by almost 5 percent.

On the economic front, minutes from the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting on January 30 and 31 revealed that board members stated the country's economic recovery is continuing at a moderate pace.

"Exports had picked up, mainly led by automobile-related exports to advanced economies and IT-related ones to emerging economies in Asia, with the effects of the slowdown in emerging economies diminishing. They would likely continue their pick-up trend for the time being," the minutes said.

The Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 813.389 billion yen in February. That surpassed expectations for 807.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 1,087.9 billion yen deficit.

Exports jumped 11.3 percent on year to 6.346 trillion yen, beating forecasts for 10.1 percent. Imports added an annual 1.2 percent to 5.533 trillion yen, missing expectations for 1.3 percent.

Japan also will see January results for the all industry activity index and February numbers for store sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, partly due to uncertainty about the fate of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare ahead of an anticipated vote on Thursday. Trump has suggested the GOP cannot move forward with tax reform plans until lawmakers keep the promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Dow tumbled 237.85 points or 1.1 percent to 20,668.01, the Nasdaq plummeted 107.70 points or 1.8 percent to 5,793.83 and the S&P 500 slumped 29.45 points or 1.2 percent to 2,344.02.

The European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil futures continued to fall Tuesday, reversing early gains amid expectations U.S. oil stockpiles are brimming. April WTI oil slipped $0.88 or 1.8 percent to end at $47.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on the final day of the contract.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM