Japanese Market Extends Losses

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Wednesday from the previous session after U.



S. stocks closed lower overnight for a second straight day. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' stocks.

Meanwhile, data showed that Japan's economy expanded more than initially forecast in the fourth quarter, but still fell short of estimates.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 127.65 points or 0.66 percent to 19,216.50, off a low of 19,198.78 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a weaker yen. Sony is losing 1 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.4 percent, while Canon is adding 0.5 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Chinese appliance maker Midea Group is interested in investing in Toshiba's semiconductor unit. Shares of Toshiba are rising 4 percent.

Automaker Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is lower by more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.4 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 1 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.6 percent after crude oil prices edged lower overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Kobe Steel is rising more than 2 percent. Meanwhile, Isetan Mitsukoshi is losing more than 4 percent, Alps Electric is down almost 4 percent and Nisshin Steel is lower by almost 3 percent.

In economic news, Japan's gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's final revision. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent, but was up from last month's preliminary reading of 0.2 percent. GDP gained 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP was revised up to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent, although that also missed forecasts for 1.5 percent.

The Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a current account surplus of 65.5 billion yen in January, down 88.9 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 270.0 billion yen and down from 1,112.2 billion yen in December.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 853.4 billion yen, missing expectations for a shortfall of 800.2 billion yen following the 806.8 billion yen surplus in the previous month.

The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in February, coming in at 510.808 trillion yen. That follows the 2.5 percent increase in January.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower for a second straight day on Tuesday, partly due to profit taking. Concerns about the outlook for interest rates also weighed on the markets amid rising expectations for an increase in rates at next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow edged down 29.58 points or 0.1 percent to 20,924.76, the Nasdaq dipped 15.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,833.93 and the S&P 500 fell 6.92 points or 0.3 percent to 2,368.39.

The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, even after OPEC Minister Mohamed Barkindo said January output cut compliance numbers are "very, very encouraging." WTI crude oil for April edged down $0.06 or 0.1 percent to close at $53.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

