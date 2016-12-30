Japanese Market Extends Losses

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Friday from the previous session, tracking the weak cues from Wall Street and a stronger yen.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 126.71 points or 0.66 percent to 19,018.43, off a low of 18,991.59 earlier.

Among the other major exporters, Sony is declining 1 percent and Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, while Canon is adding 1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.4 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is down almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.3 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 1 percent, while JX Holdings is edging up 0.04 percent.

Shares of Toshiba are gaining more than 5 percent, halting a recent losing streak that saw the company's shares plunge 40 percent following rating downgrades.

Meanwhile, Takata Corp.'s shares are rising more than 21 percent, extending gains from the previous session.

Among the worst performers, NTN Corp. is losing more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining is down almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 116 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday in light year-end trading as traders remained reluctant to make significant moves in the final days of 2016.

The Dow slipped 13.90 points or 0.1 percent to 19,819.78, the Nasdaq dipped 6.47 points or 0.1 percent to 5,432.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.66 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,249.26.

The major European markets mostly closed lower on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures declined on Thursday following a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories. WTI oil for February dipped $0.29 or 0.5 percent to close at $53.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

