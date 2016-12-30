Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Japanese Market Extends Losses




30.12.16 03:16
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Friday from the previous session, tracking the weak cues from Wall Street and a stronger yen.


In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 126.71 points or 0.66 percent to 19,018.43, off a low of 18,991.59 earlier.


Among the other major exporters, Sony is declining 1 percent and Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, while Canon is adding 1 percent.


Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.4 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is down almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.3 percent.


In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 1 percent, while JX Holdings is edging up 0.04 percent.


Shares of Toshiba are gaining more than 5 percent, halting a recent losing streak that saw the company's shares plunge 40 percent following rating downgrades.


Meanwhile, Takata Corp.'s shares are rising more than 21 percent, extending gains from the previous session.


Among the worst performers, NTN Corp. is losing more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining is down almost 2 percent.


In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 116 yen-range on Friday.


On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday in light year-end trading as traders remained reluctant to make significant moves in the final days of 2016.


The Dow slipped 13.90 points or 0.1 percent to 19,819.78, the Nasdaq dipped 6.47 points or 0.1 percent to 5,432.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.66 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,249.26.


The major European markets mostly closed lower on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both dipped by 0.2 percent.


Crude oil futures declined on Thursday following a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories. WTI oil for February dipped $0.29 or 0.5 percent to close at $53.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
22 Beeindruckend: Hikari 28.12.16
9 scheinbar fällt doch noch die 1. 04.11.16
  Löschung 24.09.16
507 TEPCO: Zerfall eines Atomkonz. 31.08.16
375 TIPTEL AG unterwegs Richtun. 18.12.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...