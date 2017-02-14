Japanese Market Drifts Lower, Toshiba Shares Fall

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Tuesday after opening higher following the positive cues from Wall Street and a weaker yen.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 45.10 points or 0.23 percent to 19,414.05, after rising to a high of 19,501.01 earlier.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba will issue its first-ever warning today about not being able to continue as a going concern after massive nuclear-related losses. Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 4 percent.

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic and Canon are adding 0.4 percent each, while Sony is declining 0.2 percent.

Automaker Toyota is declining 0.4 percent and Honda is down 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging higher by less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is lower by almost 1 percent as crude oil prices fell overnight.

Shares of Kirin Holdings' are down more than 4 percent after the company said it has agreed to sell its struggling Brazilian beer and soft drink business to Heineken International for about 77 billion yen. The company will acquire Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar.

Among the other major gainers, Minebea Mitsumi is rising more than 18 percent, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is gaining almost 13 percent and Yokohama Rubber is higher by more than 5 percent.

On the flip side, Nikon Corp. is losing almost 13 percent after it reported a loss for the nine-month period and widened its net loss forecast for fiscal 2016. Pioneer Corp. is down more than 7 percent and Sapporo Holdings is lower by almost 6 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will see final December figures for industrial production today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks once again climbed to new record closing highs on Monday, spurred in part by continuing optimism about reduced corporate taxes under President Donald Trump. The strength on Wall Street came despite a lack of major U.S. economic data.

The Dow advanced 142.79 points or 0.7 percent to 20,412.16, the Nasdaq rose 29.83 points or 0.5 percent to 5,736.96 and the S&P 500 climbed 12.15 points or 0.5 percent to 2,328.15.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil futures fell Monday amid speculation that robust U.S. production has offset OPEC's supply cuts. March WTI crude fell 93 cents, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $52.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM