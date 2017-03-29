Japanese Market Drifts Lower

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared its early gains and is flat on Wednesday in choppy trade, with several companies trading without rights to the next dividend payment.



Investors also digested weaker-than-expected Japanese retail sales data.

In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is losing 4.44 points or 0.02 percent to 19,198.43, after rising to a high of 19,251.30 in early trades.

Among the major exporters, Sony is rising more than 3 percent, Panasonic is advancing almost 3 percent, Toshiba is up almost 2 percent and Canon is adding almost 1 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba's board has approved Westinghouse's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the U.S.

Automaker Toyota is lower by more than 1 percent, while Honda is advancing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.2 percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is higher by more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is rising almost 4 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Kansai Electric Power is gaining almost 12 percent, Tokyo Electric Power is rising almost 6 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is higher by almost 5 percent.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in February. That missed forecasts for 0.3 percent but was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from 0.5 percent.

Japan will also see March results for the small business confidence index today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 111 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in the month of March to a sixteen-year high. With the upward move on the day, the Dow snapped an eight-session losing streak.

The Dow climbed 150.52 points or 0.7 percent to 20,701.50, the Nasdaq rose 34.77 points or 0.6 percent to 5,875.14 and the S&P 500 advanced 16.98 points or 0.7 percent to 2,358.57.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index shot up by 1.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures rallied Tuesday amid news that Libya has halted the pipeline from its biggest field. Crude for May delivery climbed $0.64 or 1.3 percent to $48.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

