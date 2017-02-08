Japanese Market Drifts Lower

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market pared early gains and slipped into negative territory on Wednesday as the safe-haven yen strengthened on political as well as economic uncertainty in the U.



S. and Europe.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 5.11 points or 0.03 percent to 18,905.67, after rising to a high of 18,984.24 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Toshiba is down 0.4 percent, Canon is declining 0.5 percent and Sony is lower by more than 1 percent, while Panasonic is rising almost 1 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.2 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financial is adding 0.6 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is declining almost 3 percent as crude oil prices extended losses.

Among the other major gainers, Asahi Glass is rising more than 8 percent, Screen Holdings is gaining almost 5 percent and NGK Insulators is higher by almost 4 percent.

On the flip side, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is losing more than 8 percent, Yokogawa Electric is down more than 7 percent and Fukuoka Financial Group is down more than 4 percent.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,112.2 billion yen in December, up 18.3 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 1,183.3 billion yen and down from 1,415.5 billion yen in November.

Japan's trade balance showed a surplus of 806.8 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 751.1 billion yen and up from 313.4 billion yen in the previous month.

The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in January, coming in at 511.095 trillion yen. That follows the 2.6 percent increase in December.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks close modestly higher on Tuesday, giving back early gains after a positive reaction to the batch of largely upbeat quarterly earnings results. Buying interest later waned as traders expressed concerns over the political situation in France and the potential for a "Frexit" as well as lingering uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

The Dow edged up 37.87 points or 0.2 percent to 20,090.29, the Nasdaq rose 10.66 points or 0.2 percent to 5,674.22 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.52 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,293.08.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday amid signs that robust U.S. shale production will help offset OPEC's supply cuts. WTI crude oil for March declined $0.84, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $52.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



