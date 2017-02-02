Japanese Market Drifts Lower

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday, erasing early gains, as a stronger yen weighed on investor sentiment.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 78.53 points or 0.41 percent to 19,069.55, after touching a low of 19,052.45 in early trades.

The major exporters are mixed. Canon is down 0.5 percent and Sony is lower by 0.6 percent ahead of its earnings results, while Toshiba is adding 0.4 percent and Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.4 percent and Honda is adding almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.6 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is down more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is losing almost 1 percent despite an increase in crude oil prices overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Chughai Pharmaceutical is gaining almost 10 percent, while IHI Corp. is rising more than 4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company may sell its 3 percent stake in Westinghouse Electric to Toshiba.

Hitachi is also gaining more than 4 percent after the company reported an increase in its profit for the nine-month period.

On the flip side, Nippon Sheet Glass is losing almost 7 percent, while SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings and Ube Industries are down almost 6 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan jumped 22.6 percent on year in January, standing at 435.205 trillion yen. That follows the 23.1 percent spike in December.

Japan will also see January figures for consumer confidence today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. Early in the session, significant buying interest was seen in reaction to upbeat U.S. economic data as well as strong quarterly results from tech giant Apple.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts, climbing 27.86 points or 0.5 percent to 5,642.65. The Dow inched up 26.85 points or 0.1 percent to 19,890.94 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.68 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,279.55.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures rose Wednesday, even as U.S. stockpiles continued to rise at a breakneck pace last week. WTI crude oil rose $1.07 or 2 percent to settle at $53.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

