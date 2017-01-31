Japanese Market Declines For Second Straight Day

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is lower for a second straight day Tuesday, tracking the negative lead from Wall Street and a stronger yen.



Investors are cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 195.90 points or 1.01 percent to 19,172.95, off a low of 19,101.78.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Toshiba is losing almost 2 percent, Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.6 percent.

Sony Corp.'s shares are down almost 2 percent after the company said it recorded an impairment charge against the goodwill of the Pictures segment of 112.1 billion yen, or about $1 billion, in the third quarter ended December.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing 1 percent and Honda is down more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing almost 2 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Takara Holdings is gaining more than 3 percent, while Sumitomo Chemical and Fuji Electric are rising more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, NEC Corp. is losing more than 15 percent, Yamato Holdings is down almost 5 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery is losing 4.8 percent.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan climbed 0.5 percent on month in November. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 1.5 percent jump in November.

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in December, in line with expectations and unchanged from the November reading.

The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.3 percent on year in December, coming in at 318,488 yen. The headline figure topped expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in November.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday amid concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's new immigration policies.

The Dow fell 122.65 points or 0.6 percent to 19,971.13, the Nasdaq slid 47.07 points or 0.8 percent to 5,613.71 and the S&P 500 dropped 13.79 points or 0.6 percent to 2,280.90.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both slumped by 1.1 percent.

Crude oil futures were lower Monday, holding in a narrow range despite a report by Petro-Logistics SA shows that global oil supplies are falling. Crude for March delivery slid $0.54 or 1 percent to close at $52.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

