Japanese Market Declines

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market declined on Tuesday from 15-month highs in the previous session, tracking the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street.



Investors are treading cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 29.02 points or 0.15 percent to 19,604.73, off a low of 19,600.53 earlier.

The major exporters are weak. Toshiba and Panasonic are losing more than 1 percent each, Sony is lower by almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.4 percent. The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba is set to push back the release of its earnings results again from Tuesday.

Automaker Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is losing 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is rising 0.7 percent.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will pay $125 million in damages for selling defective steam generators to utility Southern California Edison and two other owners of San Onofre nuclear plant in California. However, shares of Mitsubishi Heavy are gaining more than 7 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Pioneer Corp. and Marui Group are rising more than 2 percent each, while DeNA Co. is losing 2 percent.

In economic news, Japan will provide February figures for Tokyo condominium sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday as traders braced for the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off Tuesday. The Fed is expected to announce a modest interest rate at the culmination for its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The Dow shed 21.50 points or 0.1 percent to 20,881.48, while the S&P added 0.87 points or 0.04 percent to 2,373.47 and the Nasdaq rose 14.06 points or 0.24 percent to 5,875.78.

The European markets ended with modest gains Monday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.22 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 0.13 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.33 percent.

Crude oil futures continued to fall Monday after the U.S. government raised its shale oil output estimates for April. April WTI oil settled at $48.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, the lowest since November.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM