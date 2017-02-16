Japanese Market Declines

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday despite the positive lead overnight from Wall Street, as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 133.96 points or 0.69 percent to 19,304.02, off a low of 19,272.62 earlier.

Among the other major exporters, Toshiba is losing almost 3 percent, Panasonic is lower by almost 1 percent and Sony is down 0.6 percent. Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is declining 0.6 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 0.7 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is edging down less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices edged lower overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Nikon Corp. is rising more than 3 percent, while Asahi Group and Kubota are higher by almost 3 percent each. On the flip side, Rakuten is losing almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 2 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will release final January figures for machine tool orders today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed again at record highs on Wednesday following the release of a slew of U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing stronger than expected retail sales growth in the month of January.

The Dow climbed 107.45 points or 0.5 percent to 20,611.86, the Nasdaq advanced 36.87 points or 0.6 percent to 5,819.44 and the S&P 500 rose 11.67 points or 0.5 percent to 2,349.25.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices inched lower Wednesday, holding in a stubborn trading range after government data confirmed U.S. inventories at record highs. WTI crude oil for March settled down $0.09 at $53.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

