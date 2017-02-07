Japanese Market Declines

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Tuesday, with the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and a stronger safe-haven yen denting investor sentiment.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 83.11 points or 0.44 percent to 18,893.60, off a low of 18,805.32 earlier.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sony is adding 0.5 percent, while Panasonic is losing 0.7 percent and Toshiba is down almost 1 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down almost 3 percent, while Honda is adding 0.4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financial is losing almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is declining almost 1 percent on lower crude oil prices.

Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is rising almost 6 percent, Maruha Nichiro is higher by more than 4 percent and Tokyo Tatemono is advancing almost 4 percent.

On the flip side, Showa Shell Sekiyu, Dowa Holdings and Japan Steel Works are all losing more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary December figures for its leading and coincident indexes.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower Monday. News that a federal judge halted Trump's executive order on immigration added to the recent uncertainty about the travel ban. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

The Dow dipped 19.04 points or 0.1 percent to 20,052.42, the Nasdaq edged down 3.21 points or 0.1 percent to 5,663.55 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.86 points or 0.2 percent to 2,292.56.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures were lower Monday, trimming last week's gains while holding in a stubborn trading range. Crude for March delivery slid $0.82 or 1.5 percent to close at $53.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

