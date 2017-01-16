Japanese Market Declines

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares.



News that the U.K is preparing for a hard exit from the European Union also dampened investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 125.51 points or 0.65 percent to 19,161.77, off a low of 19,132.57 earlier.

The major exporters are weak on a stronger yen. Toshiba is down more than 1 percent, Canon is losing almost 1 percent, Sony is lower by 0.7 percent and Panasonic is down 0.6 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.6 percent and Honda is declining 0.3 percent. Honda said it now plans to sell 5.5 million cars in the year ending March 2018, up 3 percent from its fiscal 2016 estimate.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by almost 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is declining more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell.

Among the other major losers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is losing more than 4 percent, DeNA Co. is declining almost 3 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines is down more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly higher on Friday as traders digested earnings news from several financial giants as well as some key economic data.

The Nasdaq climbed 26.63 points or 0.5 percent to 5,574.12, and the S&P 500 rose 4.20 points or 0.2 percent to 2,274.63. However, the Dow closed slightly lower, edging down 5.27 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 19,885.73.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil futures fell Friday, posting a weekly decline amid lingering doubts that OPEC will curb supplies. WTI light sweet crude oil declined $0.64 or 1.2 percent to end at $52.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

