Japanese Market Advances

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Wednesday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen.



Better-than-expected Japanese trade data also lifted investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 256.74 points or 1.37 percent to 19,044.73 off a high of 19,133.18 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Panasonic and Canon are up more than 1 percent each and Sony is adding 0.6 percent, while Toshiba is losing more than 3 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota and Honda are rising more than 2 percent each. Shares of airbag maker Takata Corp. are gaining more than 18 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing 1 percent. Fast Retailing is adding almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding more than 1 percent on higher crude oil prices.

Among the other major gainers, Alps Electric is gaining more than 5 percent, while Tokuyama Corp. and Nippon Electric Glass are rising more than 4 percent each.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 641.433 billion yen in December. That beat expectations for a surplus of 281.1 billion yen following the downwardly revised 150.8 billion yen surplus in November. Exports jumped 5.4 percent on year, while imports slipped an annual 2.6 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rose Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting record closing highs despite mixed U.S. economic data. In a boon to the energy industry, President Trump signed executive orders to revive the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota pipeline projects.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent to a record 2,280, the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.9 percent higher at an all-time closing high of 5,600 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.86 points, or 0.6 percent, to finish at 19,912.71, led by DuPont.

The European markets finished mostly higher in lackluster trade on Tuesday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.43 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.18 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.01 percent.

Crude oil futures nudged higher Tuesday, but remained in a stubborn trading range below $55 a barrel. March WTI crude oil settled at $53.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 43 cents, or 0.8 percent.

