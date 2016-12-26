Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan's Oct Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimate




26.12.16 07:27
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index climbed less than estimated in October but the score was the highest in almost one year, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.


The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 100.8 in October from 100 in September. The score was the highest since November 2015. Nonetheless, the reading was revised down from 101.


At the same time, coincident index that reflects the current economic activity improved to 113.5 from 112.5 a month ago. The score was lowered from 113.9.


Meanwhile, the lagging index fell to 113.2 from 113.9 in September. The cabinet office trimmed the score from 113.3.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:26 , dpa-AFX
Enel Confirmed Winner In Tender For Privatisa [...]
10:25 , dpa-AFX
Australian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors
09:35 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Falls Against Most Majors In Quie [...]
08:56 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Mixed In Thin Holiday Trade
08:10 , dpa-AFX
British Pop Star George Michael Dies At Age [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...