Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan's Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimate




24.03.17 06:32
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose less than estimated in January, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.


The leading index climbed marginally to 104.9 in January from 104.8 in December. The score was revised down from 105.5. The indicator measures the future course of economic activity.


Nonetheless, this was the highest score since June 2015, when the reading was 106.4.


Meanwhile, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, fell to 115.1 in January from 115.5 a month ago. The initial estimate for January was 114.9.


The lagging index rose to revised 115.4 in January from 114.9 in the prior month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 319% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:38 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG publishe [...]
07:27 , dpa-AFX
Dutch Q4 GDP Growth Slows Less Than Esti [...]
07:21 , dpa-AFX
Antipodean Currencies Fall Amid Oil Prices Sl [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: ImmunoGen has elec [...]
06:42 , dpa-AFX
Amazon Expands Prime Exclusive Phones Wit [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...