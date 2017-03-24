Japan's Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimate

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose less than estimated in January, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.





The leading index climbed marginally to 104.9 in January from 104.8 in December. The score was revised down from 105.5. The indicator measures the future course of economic activity.

Nonetheless, this was the highest score since June 2015, when the reading was 106.4.

Meanwhile, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, fell to 115.1 in January from 115.5 a month ago. The initial estimate for January was 114.9.

The lagging index rose to revised 115.4 in January from 114.9 in the prior month.

