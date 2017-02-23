Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan's Leading Index Improves Less Than Estimate In December




23.02.17 06:51
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose less than initially estimated in December, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.


The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.8 in December from 102.6 in November. The preliminary estimate was 105.2.


This was the highest score since June 2015, when the score was 106.1.


The coincident index that reflects the current situation, dropped to revised 114.8 in December from 115.1 a month ago. The initial reading was 115.2.


Meanwhile, the lagging index that indicates the past activity, improved to 114.3 from 113.3 in the prior month. The score was revised up from 114.2.


