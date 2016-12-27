Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan's Housing Starts Growth Weakest In 3 Months




27.12.16 06:33
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts logged its weakest growth in three months in November, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed Tuesday.


Housing starts grew at a slower pace of 6.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 13.1 percent rise in October. The annual growth was the weakest since August and also slower than the expected 9.8 percent increase.


Annualized housing starts declined to 937,000 from 978,000 a month ago. This was the lowest level since January, when it totaled 873,000.


Construction orders received by 50 big contractors dropped 6 percent in contrast to October's 15.2 percent notable growth. Orders declined for the first time in four months in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:35 , dpa-AFX
Bahn will zusätzliche Beschränkungen für laute [...]
06:33 , dpa-AFX
Japan's Housing Starts Growth Weakest In 3 [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 2. Januar [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 27. Dezembe [...]
05:56 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Bericht: Zahl der Selbstanzeigen vo [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...