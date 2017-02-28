Erweiterte Funktionen



Japan's Housing Starts Growth Improves In January




28.02.17 07:27
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts expanded at a faster pace in January, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed Tuesday.


Housing starts growth accelerated unexpectedly to 12.8 percent in January from 3.9 percent in December. Economists had forecast the growth to slow to 3.3 percent. This was the seventh consecutive rise in housing starts.


Annualized housing starts climbed to 1.0 million from 923,000 a month ago. The expected level was 916,000.


Meanwhile, construction orders received by 50 big contractors grew only 1.1 percent after rising 7.1 percent in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,943 € 5,981 € -0,038 € -0,64% 28.02./08:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000811801 859551 7,87 € 3,89 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,42 $ +1,43%  10.02.17
Stuttgart 5,93 € 0,00%  27.02.17
Berlin 6,028 € -0,08%  08:05
Frankfurt 5,943 € -0,64%  08:03
Düsseldorf 5,94 € -0,92%  08:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Hausbauaktien in UK hinsehensw. 23.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...