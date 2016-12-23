Erweiterte Funktionen

Japan Unveils Special Toilet Paper For Smartphones




23.12.16 07:58
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan, which has high reputation for hygiene, has introduced a special toilet paper inside toilets at the Narita International Airport, with which travelers can give a gems-free cleaning to their smartphones.


Next to the regular toilet paper, the second, smaller dispenser have been installed in 86 cubicles in seven bathrooms in the arrivals area at the airport this month. NTT Docomo, the telecoms company behind the idea, reportedly said the option of an extra wipe would remain until next March.


Each sheet in the new toilet paper rolls bear messages of 'welcome to Japan', about the airport's Wi-Fi spots and other travel information.


The innovative idea reflects the latest studies that showed that smartphone screens typically house more germs than toilet seats. Reports also said that foreign visitors to Japan often had problems with Wifi.


In a country, where personal hygiene is very important, many public buildings are fitted with hi-tech washlets with heated seats and jets of warm water and air.


As per reports, Japan is planning to install toilets in elevators for earthquake emergencies.


MMMM


