Japan Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.1% In November
27.12.16 01:01
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.
That was above forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.
The job-to-applicant ration climbed to 1.41, matching forecasts and up from 1.40 in the previous month.
The participation rate was 60.0 percent, down from 60.4 percent a month earlier.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
