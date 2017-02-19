Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Trade Deficit Y1,086.9 Billion In January




20.02.17 01:29
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 1,086.9 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.


That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 625.9 billion yen following the 640.4 billion yen deficit in December.


Exports were up 1.3 percent on year, shy of forecasts for 5.0 percent and down from 5.4 percent in the previous month.


Imports jumped an annual 8.5 percent versus expectations for 4.8 percent after contracting 2.6 percent a month earlier.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



