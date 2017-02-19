Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Trade Balance On Tap For Monday




19.02.17 23:44
dpa-AFX


HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


Imports are expected to rise 4.8 percent on year after falling 2.6 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 5.0 percent after climbing 5.4 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 625.9 billion yen following the 641.4 billion yen surplus a month earlier.


Thailand will unveil Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent quarterly increase and the 3.2 percent yearly gain in the third quarter.


Singapore will provide Q4 numbers for wholesale sales; in the third quarter, sales fell 1.9 percent on quarter and 5.1 percent on year.


Hong Kong will see January figures for unemployment; in December, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



