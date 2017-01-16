Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Tertiary Industry Activity Recovers In November




16.01.17 06:12
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity recovered in November, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Monday.


The tertiary industry activity grew 0.2 percent month-on-month in November after staying flat in October. This was the first increase in four months. Activity has increased in line with expectations.


In December, activity improved in information and communications, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, business related services, medical, healthcare and welfare and electricity, gas, heat supply and water.


Meanwhile, decreases were reported in living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, goods rental and leasing, retail trade and real estate.


On a yearly basis, tertiary industry activity expanded 1.3 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in October.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:31 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: AlzChem AG plant Börsengang [...]
07:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: PROJECT Vier Metropolen II sch [...]
07:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: PROJECT Vier Metropolen II sch [...]
06:15 , dpa-AFX
Japan Core Machinery Orders Decline More Th [...]
06:12 , dpa-AFX
Japan Tertiary Industry Activity Recovers In N [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...