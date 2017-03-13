Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Tertiary Activity Index Remains Flat In January




13.03.17 06:14
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index remained unchanged in January, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Monday.


The tertiary activity index showed no variations from December, when it dropped by 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.1 percent slight rise for the month.


Among the individual components of the survey, activity was up for business-related services, medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, retail trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, real estate, living and amusement-related services, goods rental and leasing.


At the same time, activity was down for wholesale trade, finance and insurance, transport and postal activities.


On an annual basis, the tertiary activity index climbed at a stable rate of 0.7 percent in January.


