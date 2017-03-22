Erweiterte Funktionen
Japan Supermarket Sales Fall In February
22.03.17 06:34
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's supermarket sales declined in February from a year ago, a report from the Chain Store Association showed Wednesday.
Supermarket sales, after store adjustment, fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in February. Before adjustment, sales decreased 3.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, supermarket sales plunged 13.1 percent in February.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
