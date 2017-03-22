Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Supermarket Sales Fall In February




22.03.17 06:34
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's supermarket sales declined in February from a year ago, a report from the Chain Store Association showed Wednesday.


Supermarket sales, after store adjustment, fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in February. Before adjustment, sales decreased 3.4 percent.


On a monthly basis, supermarket sales plunged 13.1 percent in February.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: LifeWatch publi [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: Financial year succ [...]
07:07 , dpa-AFX
Costco Betting Big On Grocery Delivery With [...]
07:03 , dpa-AFX
WDH/Japans Exporte legen dritten Monat in F [...]
07:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Gruner+Jahr, STERN / stern-RTL-Wahltr [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...