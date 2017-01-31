Japan Small Business Confidence Weakens In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


31.01.17 07:40
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's small business confidence declined for the first time in five months in January, survey data from Shoko Chukin Bank showed Tuesday.


The small business confidence indicator fell to 48.3 in January from 48.8 in the previous month. In November, the score was also 48.3.


The confidence indicator for manufacturing dropped by 1.7 points to 47.2 in January. Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing index climbed to 49.1 from 48.7.


The business sentiment indicator for February is expected to rise to 48.8. The index is forecast to increase to 48.2 in manufacturing and to 49.3 in non-manufacturing.


