Japan Small Business Confidence Falls For Second Month

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's small business confidence weakened for the second straight month in February, survey data from Shoko Chukin Bank showed Tuesday.





The small business confidence indicator dropped to 47.7 in February from 48.3 in January. In December, the score was 48.3.

The confidence indicator for manufacturing decreased by 0.3 points to 46.9 in February. Similarly, the non-manufacturing index fell to 48.4 from 49.1 in the previous month.

The business sentiment for March is expected to rise to 50.2 in March. The index is forecast to climb to 50.7 in manufacturing and to 49.7 in non-manufacturing.

