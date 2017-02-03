Erweiterte Funktionen
Japan Services PMI Slips To 51.9 In January - Nikkei
03.02.17 02:22
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in January, although at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.9.
That's down from 52.3 in December, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, output increased at a robust pace, while new orders expanded at the same rate as December's 17-month high.
Cost inflationary pressures accelerated to a 28-month high.
The composite PMI came in at 52.3, down from 52.8 in December.
