Japan Services PMI Eases To 51.3 In February
03.03.17 02:20
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in February, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.3.
That's down from 51.9 in January, although it remains safely above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, cost pressures remained strong as new business growth continued to outstrip the historical average.
Also, the composite PMI came in at 52.2, down marginally from 52.3 in the previous month.
