Japan Services PMI Advances In December - Nikkei

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 52.3.

That's up from 51.8 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.





Individually, new orders at services firms increased at the fastest rate in almost a year and a half.

Input prices increased at a rate that was little changed from November's 23-month high.

The composite PMI came in with a score of 52.8 - up from 52.0 in November, and marking the highest reading since August 2015.

