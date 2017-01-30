Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Retail Sales Slide 1.7% In December




30.01.17 02:02
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.


That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in November.


On a yearly basis, retail sales added 0.6 percent - also shy of forecasts for a gain of 1.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the November reading.


Large retailer sales dropped an annual 1.3 percent, missing forecasts for a fall of 1.0 percent following the 0.3 percent drop in the previous month.


