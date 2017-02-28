Erweiterte Funktionen
Japan Retail Sales Gain 0.5% In January
28.02.17 01:29
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.
That beat expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent after dropping an upwardly revised 1.6 percent in December (originally -1.7 percent).
On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.0 percent - in line with expectations and up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.
Sales from large retailers tumbled 1.1 percent on year, shy of forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after slipping 1.3 percent a month earlier.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
02:44 , dpa-AFXJapan Industrial Output Dips 0.8% In January
02:44 , dpa-AFXM&T Bank Announces Passing Of President A [...]
02:18 , dpa-AFXMorgan Stanley Takes $70 Mln Charge For Ta [...]
01:44 , dpa-AFXRenewed Support Tipped For China Stocks
01:39 , dpa-AFXUK Consumer Confidence Index Slips In Februa [...]