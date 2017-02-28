Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Retail Sales Gain 0.5% In January




28.02.17 01:29
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.


That beat expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent after dropping an upwardly revised 1.6 percent in December (originally -1.7 percent).


On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.0 percent - in line with expectations and up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.


Sales from large retailers tumbled 1.1 percent on year, shy of forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after slipping 1.3 percent a month earlier.


