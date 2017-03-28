Japan Retail Sales Data Due On Wednesday

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release February figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.





Retail sales are expected to add 0.3 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year after rising 0.5 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year in January. Large retailer sales are called lower by 1.8 percent after slipping 1.1 percent in the previous month.

Japan also will see March results for the small business confidence index; in February, the index score was 47.7.

Singapore will release February figures for producer prices; in January, producer prices were up 0.9 percent on month and 9.0 percent on year.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely seen holding its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.50 percent.

