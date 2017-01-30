Japan Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release December figures for retail sales, highlighting a quiet day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.





Retail sales are expected to fall 0.5 percent on month and rise 1.7 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year in November. Large retailer sales are called lower by 1.0 percent on year after dipping 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Thailand will see December figures for its current account balance; in November, the current account surplus was $3.19 billion.

Finally, many of the regional markets are shuttered for the Lunar New Year, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong.

