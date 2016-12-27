Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Retail Sales Add 0.2% In November




28.12.16 01:36
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.


That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent, although it was down from the 2.5 percent spike in October.


On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 1.7 percent - also beating expectations for 0.8 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous month.


Sales from large retailers were down 0.3 percent on year, beating forecasts for a fall of 0.5 percent after sliding 1.0 percent a month earlier.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
02:16 , dpa-AFX
China Shares Likely To Remain Rangebound
02:01 , dpa-AFX
Japan Industrial Output Spikes 1.5% In Novem [...]
01:36 , dpa-AFX
Japan Retail Sales Add 0.2% In November
01:26 , dpa-AFX
Japan Industrial Production Jumps 1.5% In Nov [...]
27.12.16 , dpa-AFX
Japan Industrial Production On Tap For Wedne [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...