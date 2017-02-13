Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Q4 GDP Up 0.2% On Quarter In Q4




13.02.17 01:40
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Gross domestic product in Japan was up 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.


That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.


On a yearly basis, GDP gained 1.0 percent - also missing forecasts for 1.1 percent and down from 1.4 percent in the third quarter.


Nominal GDP was up 0.3 percent on quarter, shy of expectations for 0.5 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the three months prior.


