Japan Q4 GDP Revised Up To 0.3% On Quarter

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product gained 0.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's final revision.





That missed forecasts 0.4 percent and was up from last month's preliminary reading of 0.2 percent. GDP gained 0.3 percent in Q3.

On a yearly basis, GDP was revised up to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent, although that also missed forecasts for 1.5 percent.

GDP gained 1.4 percent in the three months prior.

Nominal GDP was bumped up to 0.4 percent on quarter from 0.3 percent in the third quarter. That missed forecasts for 0.5 percent but was up from 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

