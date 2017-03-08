Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Q4 GDP Revised Up To 0.3% On Quarter




08.03.17 01:40
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product gained 0.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's final revision.


That missed forecasts 0.4 percent and was up from last month's preliminary reading of 0.2 percent. GDP gained 0.3 percent in Q3.


On a yearly basis, GDP was revised up to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent, although that also missed forecasts for 1.5 percent.


GDP gained 1.4 percent in the three months prior.


Nominal GDP was bumped up to 0.4 percent on quarter from 0.3 percent in the third quarter. That missed forecasts for 0.5 percent but was up from 0.2 percent in the three months prior.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
03:23 , dpa-AFX
Tata Steel UK To Close British Steel Pension [...]
02:45 , dpa-AFX
Japan GDP Revised Up To 0.3% On Quarter [...]
02:15 , dpa-AFX
Lower Open Called For China Stock Market
01:40 , dpa-AFX
Japan Q4 GDP Revised Up To 0.3% On Quar [...]
01:30 , dpa-AFX
Japan Has Y65.5 Billion Current Account Surp [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...