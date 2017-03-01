Japan Q4 Capital Spending Jumps 3.8%

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.03.17 01:30
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall capital spending in Japan was up 3.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.


That exceeded forecasts for 0.8 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in the third quarter.


Excluding software, capex climbed 3.3 percent - again beating forecasts for 1.1 percent after slipping 1.4 percent in the three months prior.


Company profits surged 16.9 percent after jumping 11.5 percent in Q3, while company sales added 2.0 percent after dipping 1.5 percent in the third quarter.


