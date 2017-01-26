Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In December




26.01.17 01:32
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on month in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - topping forecasts for 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the November reading.


On a monthly basis, producer prices added 0.1 percent for the second straight month.


For the fourth quarter of 2016, producer prices were up 0.4 percent on year and 0.2 percent on quarter. That followed the 0.3 percent yearly growth and the 0.2 percent quarterly gain in Q3.


For all of 2016, producer prices added 0.3 percent after gaining 1.1 percent in the previous year.


