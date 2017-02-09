Japan Producer Prices Jump 0.6% In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.02.17 01:30
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan climbed 0.6 percent on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.


That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in December (originally 0.6 percent).


On a yearly basis, producer prices gained 0.5 percent - again topping expectations for a flat reading following the 1.2 percent contraction in the previous month.


Export prices were flat on month and up 0.8 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices jumped 1.5 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.


