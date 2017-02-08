Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 2.5% In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.02.17
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 511.095 trillion yen.


That follows the 2.6 percent increase in December.


Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 2.6 percent to 444.605 trillion yen. That follows the 2.6 percent gain a month earlier.


Loans from foreign banks jumped 16.4 percent on year to 2.107 trillion yen after spiking 19.8 percent in the previous month.


