Japan Monetary Base Spikes 22.6% In January
02.02.17 01:22
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan jumped 22.6 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - standing at 435.205 trillion yen.
That follows the 23.1 percent spike in December.
Banknotes in circulation added an annual 4.5 percent, while coins in circulation gained 1.1 percent.
Current account balances surged 29.7 percent, including a 27.0 percent jump in reserve balances.
The adjusted monetary base advanced 20.1 percent on year to 436.356 trillion yen after soaring 28.7 percent in the previous month.
