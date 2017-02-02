Erweiterte Funktionen


Japan Monetary Base Spikes 22.6% In January




02.02.17 01:22
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan jumped 22.6 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - standing at 435.205 trillion yen.


That follows the 23.1 percent spike in December.


Banknotes in circulation added an annual 4.5 percent, while coins in circulation gained 1.1 percent.


Current account balances surged 29.7 percent, including a 27.0 percent jump in reserve balances.


The adjusted monetary base advanced 20.1 percent on year to 436.356 trillion yen after soaring 28.7 percent in the previous month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
01:55 , dpa-AFX
Owens Illinois Inc. Bottom Line Rises 27% In [...]
01:22 , dpa-AFX
Japan Monetary Base Spikes 22.6% In Januar [...]
00:28 , dpa-AFX
MDU Resources Initiates 2017 Earnings Guidan [...]
00:07 , dpa-AFX
QIAGEN Reaffirms 2017 Outlook
00:02 , dpa-AFX
MDU Resources Q4 Profit Rises 25%
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...