Japan Monetary Base Jumps 23.1% In December




05.01.17 01:27
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 23.1 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 426.392 trillion yen.


That follows the 21.5 percent annual spike in November.


Banknotes in circulation gained 4.5 percent on year, while coins in circulation added 1.1 percent. Current account balances surged 30.8 percent, including a 28.9 percent jump in reserve balances.


For the fourth quarter, the monetary base was up 22.3 percent. It jumped 25.0 percent for all of 2016.


