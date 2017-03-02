Erweiterte Funktionen
Japan Monetary Base Climbs 21.4% In February
02.03.17 01:30
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 21.4 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 430.969 trillion yen.
That follows the 22.6 percent spike in January.
Banknotes in circulation added 4.5 percent while coins in circulation gained 1.1 percent. Current account balances surged an annual 28.0 percent, including a 26.8 percent jump in reserve balances.
The adjusted monetary base was up 14.7 percent to 441.372 trillion yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
03:08 , dpa-AFXWells Fargo Warns More Customers May Be [...]
02:48 , dpa-AFXFDA Okays Odactra For House Dust Mite All [...]
02:19 , dpa-AFXAdditional Support Tipped For China Stock Ma [...]
01:30 , dpa-AFXJapan Monetary Base Climbs 21.4% In Februa [...]
01:01 , dpa-AFXGNW-News: Datalliance erweitert die cloudbasie [...]