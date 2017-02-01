Erweiterte Funktionen
Japan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In January - Nikkei
01.02.17 02:12
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan picked up steam in January, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.7.
That's up from 52.4 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, operating conditions improved at the sharpest rate in almost three years.
New orders increased at a faster rate, while employment and goods produced also expanded.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
02:57 , dpa-AFXInvitation Homes Prices IPO Of 77.00 Mln Sh [...]
02:39 , dpa-AFXWSJ Reportedly To Cut Jobs In Europe, Asia [...]
02:12 , dpa-AFXJapan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In Jan [...]
01:42 , dpa-AFXUK Shop Prices Slide 1.7% In January - BRC
00:29 , dpa-AFXEquity Residential Issues 2017 Outlook