Japan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In January - Nikkei

24.01.17 02:02
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 52.8.


Now at a 34-month high, the January reading is up from 52.4 in December.

It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.


Individually, new orders, new export orders, employment, input prices and quantity of purchases all increased at a faster rate.


Output increased at a slower rate, while backlogs of work, stocks of purchases and stocks of finished goods decreased.


